These 5 states are reporting maximum number of daily COVID-19 cases at present

India on July 12 added 37,154 fresh coronavirus infections, taking the country’s tally to 30,874,376. The active COVID-19 cases in the country now stand at 450,899, which is 1.46 percent of the total reported infections.

Although the number of coronavirus cases being reported daily has declined in most states since the outbreak of the disastrous second wave, some states continue to report thousands of cases daily and contribute to most of India’s COVID-19 cases.

The five states that have been reporting the maximum number of daily COVID-19 cases at present are:

Kerala

Kerala is currently reporting the maximum daily COVID-19 cases in India with 12,220 new infections and 97 fatalities being added on July 11. Kerala’s total coronavirus case tally stands at 3,065,336 and the death toll is 14,586.

Maharashtra

Though Maharashtra’s coronavirus situation has improved greatly, it is still worrisome. With 8,535 new COVID-19 cases and 156 fatalities being reported on July 11, it continues to be one of the worst affected states in the country. Maharashtra’s coronavirus case tally has reached 6,157,799 and the state now has a recovery rate of 96.02 percent.

Tamil Nadu

With 2,775 new COVID-19 cases being reported in Tamil Nadu on July 11, the state’s tally touched 25.18 lakh. As many as 47 COVID-19 patients died in the state in the past 24 hours, taking Tamil Nadu’s COVID-19 death toll to 33,418.

Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh reported 1,578 fresh cases of coronavirus infection, 3,041 recoveries and 22 deaths in the past 24 hours ending 9 am on July 12. After 2.30 crore tests, the cumulative COVID-19 positives in the state climbed to 19,24,421 with a positivity rate of 8.35 percent. The overall mortality rate in Andhra Pradesh went up from 0.67 to 0.68 percent after a total of 13,024 COVID-19 deaths being reported. There are now 27,195 active coronavirus cases in the state.

Karnataka

Karnataka reported 1,978 new COVID-19 cases and 56 fatalities on July 11, making the state’s tally cross 28 lakhs; Karnataka’s COVID-19 death toll is now 35,835. With 433 new cases being added in the past 24 hours, Bengaluru urban is currently the worst affected in the state, followed by Mysuru and Dakshina Kannada.