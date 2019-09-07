There will be a new dawn: PM Modi tells scientists after ISRO loses contact with Chandrayaan 2's 'Vikram' lander

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 7 asked ISRO scientists not to get disheartened by the hurdles in the moon mission Chandrayaan-2 and asserted that there would be a "new dawn and a brighter tomorrow very soon".

PM Modi assured the scientists that the entire nation was standing with them. "To our scientists, I want to say - India is with you! You are exceptional professionals who have made an incredible contribution to national progress," he said.

ISRO's plan to soft-land Chandrayaan-2's Vikram module on the lunar surface did not go as per script in the early hours of September 7, with the lander losing communication with ground stations during its final descent.

Addressing the scientists hours after ISRO announced that it had lost communication with the lander, PM Modi also said that the country's determination to land on the moon had become even stronger.

"For the last few hours, the entire nation was worried. Everyone stands in solidarity with our scientists. We are proud of our space program and scientists. Their hard work and determination has ensured a better life not only for our citizens but also for other nations," the prime minister said.

He further said "proudly" that the effort was worth it and so was the journey.

"The learnings from today will make us stronger and better. There will be a new dawn and a brighter tomorrow very soon," PM Modi said.

"We came very close, but we need to cover more ground.... Learnings from today will make us stronger and better," he told the scientists.

Modi earlier watched the proceedings as the lander began its descent towards the moon surface at an ISRO centre in Bengaluru.