There is huge potential to further enhance India-Nepal relations: Official

The relations between India and Nepal are age old and there is huge potential to further enhance it as New Delhi is committed to improve its relationship with the neighbouring countries, according to a top Indian official Thursday.

Delivering a lecture on "Nepal, India and Neighbourhood: The Economic Reforms, Innovation and Connectivity" here, Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog Rajiv Kumar said that India has established around 2,000 'Atal Tinkering Labs' to inculcate the innovative spirit among students, and also offered to establish similar facilities in Nepal's schools.

The lecture was jointly organised by the Institute for Integrated Development Studies of Kathmandu University and the Barbara Foundation.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is inordinately committed to improve relationship with the countries in India's neighbourhood," said Kumar, adding that India-Nepal relations are age old and there is huge potential to further enhance it.

He also said that significant efforts were being made to increase connectivity with Nepal.

Kumar said that India is on a path of major economic transformation and was entering into a period where double digit growth is achievable.

"Prime Minister Modi has insisted on converting development into a mass movement and first time leadership and people of the country have realized the importance of participative development," he said.

