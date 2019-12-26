‘Will ensure 24-hour supply in next 5 years’ says Kejriwal as PM Modi raises people’s ‘dissatisfaction over water quality in Delhi’

Attacking the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 25, said that there is dissatisfaction among people in Delhi over "unclean" drinking water. He added that this is a worrisome issue.

"You must have seen. In Delhi these days, there was so much awareness regarding water and also dissatisfaction (over its quality). There is a concern all over that Delhi is the national capital and yet drinking water is unclean. This has become a worrisome issue," PM Modi said.

PM Modi was speaking during the launch of the Atal Jal Mission in New Delhi.

This is the second time this week that the prime minister has attacked the AAP government over water quality in Delhi.

The national capital will head for elections early in 2020.

At a rally on December 22, PM Modi had said the Delhi government has kept its eyes closed towards the biggest problem of the city, which is drinking water.

"The reality is that the highest number of water purifiers are sold in Delhi in the country. Those who cannot buy water purifiers drink bottled water," PM Modi had said.

Reacting to PM Modi's statement on December 25, Dinesh Mohaniya, the vice chairman of Delhi Jal Board (DJB), said the prime minister should give exact locations if there is any issue related to water quality.

Mohaniya said that during a recent drive, the DJB collected over 4,200 water samples from across the national capital and more than 98 percent of them were found fit for drinking.

"If the Prime Minister feels there is any issue related to water quality, he should give us the exact locations... we will address them," he said.

In November, the Centre and the city government engaged in a war of words after Union Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan released a Bureau of India Standards report that said water samples collected from 11 places in the city failed quality tests on 19 parameters.

Mohaniya had earlier claimed that the BIS report was "meant to create chaos ahead of the elections in the city and to serve the commercial interests of the RO manufacturers".

Will ensure 24-hour water supply in next 5 years,says Kejriwal

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on December 25, said his government will ensure 24-hour water supply to the people in the national capital in the next five years.

Kejriwal said that it would be clean water and people would be able to drink directly from their taps. He was speaking during an event at Kishangarh to inaugurate the underground reservoir with a capacity of 18 lakh litres.

"I have provided water in every household of Delhi in the last five years by laying pipelines. We have a plan for the next five years," he said.