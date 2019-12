There cannot be instant justice nor constant delays in justice delivery: Vice-Prez

There cannot be instant justice, but there cannot be constant delays in justice delivery either, else people become restive and try to take law in their hands, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said.

He also said there is a need to decide upon the certain category of cases, such as election petitions and criminal cases against sitting MPs and MLAs, in a time-bound manner.

He also said there is a need to decide upon the certain category of cases, such as election petitions and criminal cases against sitting MPs and MLAs, in a time-bound manner.

The vice-president made these remarks at an event here, his secretariat said in a statement.