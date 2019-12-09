There cannot be instant justice nor constant delays in justice delivery: Vice-Prez

He also said there is a need to decide upon the certain category of cases, such as election petitions and criminal cases against sitting MPs and MLAs, in a time-bound manner.
There cannot be instant justice, but there cannot be constant delays in justice delivery either, else people become restive and try to take law in their hands, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said.
There cannot be instant justice, but there cannot be constant delays in justice delivery either, else people become restive and try to take law in their hands, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said.

He also said there is a need to decide upon the certain category of cases, such as election petitions and criminal cases against sitting MPs and MLAs, in a time-bound manner.The vice-president made these remarks at an event here, his secretariat said in a statement.
First Published on Dec 9, 2019 08:35 am