There are countries 'clearly guilty' of aiding terrorism, wilfully providing safe havens to terrorists: India

Representative Image

India has told the UN that it has been a victim of terrorism, especially from across the border, over the last several decades and that there are countries “clearly guilty” of aiding, supporting terrorist activities and offering safe havens to militants, a thinly-veiled reference to Pakistan.

In his opening remarks to the virtual high-level side event ‘Countering Financing of Terrorism in the Post Covid-19 Landscape' during the 2nd Counter-Terrorism Week, India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador TS Tirumurti has said that preventing terrorists from accessing financial resources is crucial to successfully countering the threat of terrorism.

“India has been a victim of terrorism, particularly cross-border terrorism, over the last several decades,” Tirumurti said on Friday.

He noted that while some states lacked the legal-operational frameworks and necessary capacities for countering the financing of terrorism, “there are other states that are clearly guilty of aiding and supporting terrorism, and wilfully providing financial assistance and safe havens to terrorists. While we must enhance capacities of the former, the international community must collectively call out the latter and hold them accountable.”

The remarks appeared to be an apparent reference to Pakistan.

Tirumurti also emphasised the need for international collaboration to counter financing terrorism, support and strengthen the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and provide greater funding to UN Counter-Terrorism architecture.