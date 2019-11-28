App
Last Updated : Nov 28, 2019 06:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

There are 11.56 lakh street vendors in India: Govt

In written response to a question, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014 has been adopted by all states and UTs, except for the UTs of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, for which it has to be extended.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

There are over 11.56 lakh street vendors in the country, as identified by states and union territories so far, the government informed Lok Sabha on November 28.

In written response to a question, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014 has been adopted by all states and UTs, except for the UTs of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, for which it has to be extended.

"As informed by the states/UTs, the number of street vendors identified so far is 11,56,460," the Union housing and urban affairs minister said.

The Act contains provisions relating to prevention of harassment by police and other authorities of street vendors who carry on street vending activities in accordance with the terms and conditions of their certificate of vending.

First Published on Nov 28, 2019 06:54 pm

