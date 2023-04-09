 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsIndia

Theatre veteran Jalabala Vaidya dies at 86

PTI
Apr 09, 2023 / 03:37 PM IST

Born in London to Indian author and freedom fighter Suresh Vaidya and English classical singer Madge Franckeiss, Jalabala Vaidya started out as a journalist, writing for various national newspapers and magazines in Delhi.

Her theatrical life started in 1968 with ’Full Circle’, a dramatised selection of poems and stories, which became an instant success on its first European performance tour. Image Credits: Twitter

Jalabala Vaidya, legendary theatre actor and co-founder of the capital’s iconic Akshara Theatre, died here on Sunday after a battle with respiratory ailments, said her daughter and theatre director Anasuya Vaidya Shetty. She was 86.

Born in London to Indian author and freedom fighter Suresh Vaidya and English classical singer Madge Franckeiss, Jalabala Vaidya started out as a journalist, writing for various national newspapers and magazines in Delhi.

She was awarded the Sangeet Natak Akademi's Tagore Award, the Delhi Natya Sangh Award, the Andhra Pradesh Natya Akademi Honour, Honorary Citizenship of the City of Baltimore, USA, and in February, the Delhi Government's Varisht Samman for her lifelong contribution to the performing arts.

Jalabala Vaidya was briefly married to well-known journalist and columnist, C.P. Ramachandran, but soon after, met and married her lifelong partner in the arts and life, poet-playwright Gopal Sharman. Her theatrical life started in 1968 with ’Full Circle’, a dramatised selection of poems and stories, which became an instant success on its first European performance tour.