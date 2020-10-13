Theatre owners rely on regional films as cinema halls get ready to raise curtains from October 15: Report

As theatres are getting ready to raise the curtains for movie lovers on October 15, consumers will mostly be able to enjoy a re-run of pre-lockdown movies for the first two weeks.

Apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s biopic and a few regional movies, new releases may not hit cinema theatres before November.

Theatre owners cite COVID-19 fear factor still at large and want to reinstate consumer confidence, by assuring them the safety, in the first few weeks.

Until now, only 12 states have agreed on Union government's proposal to open cinema theatres for people, barring Maharashtra. PVR has said that they will open around 496 out of its total 875 screens, while Carnival has announced to open around 110 out of its total 420 screens on October 15.

PM Narendra Modi biopic starring Vivek Oberoi to re-release in cinema halls on Oct 15.

Stating that discussion on releasing new Bollywood movies are on with filmmakers, Chief Growth and Strategy Officer of PVR -- Pramod Arora -- said despite few films were completed, the issue with dates still persist. He added that most of the releases would be in Bengali and Punjabi in October or early November.

Quoting similar views, Carnival Cinemas MD -- PV Sunil -- said apart Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s biopic, Kaali Peeli may see a release. “Wait and watch. It’s basically still a discussion-in-progress. So the biopic seems to be there,” Hindu BusinessLine quoted Arora as saying.

He also added that Carnival would screen all-time favourites like Bahubali and PK. On plans to address safety concerns, Sunil said, "In the initial days, people need to come, and their apprehension is not actually the content, but safety. We are addressing these concerns. We are marketing the safety aspects very rigorously."

Offers:

To assure people of safety and attract them to cinema theatres during the festive season, both PVR and Carnival are mulling schemes on ticket prices and food and beverages. Inox in the meantime is planning to offer private screenings for smaller groups of families and friends.

Regional contents:

On the contrary, INOX Leisure Ltd CEO -- Alok Tandon -- said that his chain will rely on library content and old blockbusters for a couple of weeks.

"We also have our eyes set on the slew of releases in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Bengali and Punjabi, which are slated to release over the next 3-4 months. It is extremely encouraging to see new content being released in Bengal during Durga Puja, which includes 5 new movies," Tandon said.