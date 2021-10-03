The world after Covid is still under construction: Soumitra Dutta, founder, Global Innovation Index

Soumitra Dutta is a Professor of Management and the former founding dean of the SC Johnson College of Business at Cornell University, New York. He is the founder and co-editor of the Global Innovation Index, published by the World Intellectual Property Organization and is also the founder and President of Washington DC-based Portulans Institute. Dutta compiled the book --The World after Covid-19, a collection of insights, views, and experiences published by the Global Business School Network (GBSN). The book consists of 20 interviews conducted by GBSN CEO Dan LeClair and Board Chairman Dutta as the world first went into lockdown in the earlier stages of the global pandemic in 2020.

In an interview, he shares how the pandemic has changes the business teaching models. Edited excerpts:

How did you get the idea for writing the book --The World After Covid 19. What were the main takeaways from the book?

The Covid pandemic has been an unusual black swan event that has affected the whole world over the last two years. Dan LeClair, CEO – Global Business School Network and I reached out to deans from schools in countries like Nigeria, England, Mexico, Egypt, China, and the United States with an invitation to speak with us. We invited them to pause, look up and ahead; to see past the immediate emergency and to think about what the future might look like in a world after Covid-19. The deans were generous with their time and many agreed to introduce us to business leaders who were willing to have a similar conversation. Our discussions with these business school and private sector leaders have been compiled into a book “The World After Covid” that has just been published by GBSN and is available on Amazon (https://amzn.to/3yibNyV).

Several important themes emerged from our discussions.

Human and humane leadership: We were struck by how vulnerable our interviewees were willing to be. Their answers to personal questions, such as how their own leadership might change and what shifts they’d already seen in their own lives, were deeply considered and freely shared. Some were pursuing new hobbies; others found solace in exercise and time in nature. Most were spending more time with their families than they had in years, reconnecting and learning about the people who matter most. But they had not lost sight of those beyond their immediate circles: there was a real sense of connection and compassion with not just employees, but their employees’ families and communities more broadly. Somehow, they held rapid change - that acceleration necessitated by Covid-19 - and small, personal moments together.

Globalization vs turning inward: Geopolitics was a crucial part of our conversations. Globalization and the shifting role of supply chains emerged as strong themes. Asia’s role as a growing power was repeatedly highlighted; some interviewees suggested that Europe could harness the crisis to re-establish itself as a force to be reckoned with, while others believed Europe was going to be left behind by the Asian giants. The US’s inward turn unsettled many. Our thought leaders wanted to know whether the world would work together, or pull apart; they were struck by just how sharply and fast the existing lines between the “haves and the have nots” had leapt into focus.

The way we teach and learn has taken a digital look. How can the students be engaged in a virtual apparatus?

All the leaders we interviewed agreed that the pandemic had accelerated digital transformation. Suddenly, companies had to coordinate work in a physically dispersed environment. The Covid-induced change was profound in education, where technology has had less of an impact than many experts predicted in previous years. A major topic in the interviews was the role of platforms, such as Zoom, in ensuring continuity of asynchronous teaching and learning when health restrictions made residential learning impossible. Schools were forced to shift quickly, almost overnight, to deliver instruction, facilitate peer-to-peer engagement, and offer project-based experiential learning, all in a virtual environment. Faculty had to learn new digital skills and schools had to develop new models and capabilities.

Many of the leaders in education and business talked about how surprised their colleagues were to learn so much of their work can be accomplished without being together in the office. Faculty, in particular, began to discover ways of using technology to make education more efficacious as well more efficient. It could also, some interviewees suggested, contribute to more openness and diversity.

What are the significant technology trends we've seen during the pandemic?

When a radical new technology arrives, the first-order impact of the new technology is the substitution of the old technology by the new. For example, when the automobile was invented, people replaced travelling by horse carriages with travelling by the car. The second-order impact of new technology is diffusion. This happens because usually, the new technology is better, cheaper and more effective and so more and more people start using it. We saw this with the increased adoption of cars a few years after their invention. The final and third-order impact of new technology is transformation – when ways in which people live and work get fundamentally changed due to the widespread adoption of the new technology. So to continue with the car example, shopping malls and suburbs came into existence in many developed economies because most families had cars which they could use to drive to shop or to commute from home to their workplace.

During the pandemic, the world has been forced into rapid phases of substitution and diffusion. The true impact of transformation as a result of the pandemic is yet to arrive. Schools and businesses are struggling now to deal with this transformation. What will the future models of education look like? What will the future models of hybrid work for organizations? How will work-life balance shift for employees? These are important questions. We have to yet discover the answers to these questions – the transformational impact of the digital acceleration during the pandemic is yet to be seen and felt fully.

How do you think business leaders will change in the way they guide their companies, relate to government, or influence societal values and directions after the pandemic?

As discussed in many of the interviews, Covid-19 has elevated the need for organizations to work together to achieve important objectives. Many businesses deployed students and faculty to address local challenges brought on by Covid. For example, from the beginning, many business schools collected, compiled, and communicated data and information to support policy and business decisions. Students and professors have also worked on projects to help local SMEs pivot online, and to restart the local economy.

The world after Covid is still under construction, but we hope insights from the interviews will encourage and enable us to “build back better together”. Regardless, we believe the true value of these interviews is that they capture the moment: the views during the crisis about the unknown future to come. Our memories are surprisingly short and soon it will be easy to forget how we felt and the future we envisioned during that stressful time. We also hope the interviews in the book serve as inspiration and guidance to leaders everywhere, especially about managing in a crisis.