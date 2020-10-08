The viral Baba Ke Dhaba will now be available on Zomato

Food delivery service Zomato has agreed to onboard Baba Ke Dhaba, a small food joint run by an elderly couple in Delhi, on its platform.



UPDATE: baba ka dhaba is now listed on zomato and our team is working with the elderly couple there to enable food deliveries

thank you to the good people of the internet for bringing our attention to this ❤️ — zomato india (@ZomatoIN) October 8, 2020

"Our team is working with the elderly couple there to enable food deliveries. Thank you to the good people of the internet for bringing our attention to this," it said in a tweet.

Zomato has also asked users to share any similar stories with the company, so that they may help out in any way possible.

The elderly couple went viral on social media shortly after one Twitter user shared a video of them expressing how they had lost their business due to the ongoing novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic.

The video, which was originally shared by Swad Official on Facebook, showed the 80-year-old couple selling home-cooked fresh meals at their stall at a reasonable cost of Rs 30 to Rs 50 per plate. The old man said that whatever little income they had throughout the day before the lockdown, it was only enough to buy the next day'.

Shortly after the lockdown, the couple lost their only source of income as people stopped visiting their stall. In this now-viral video, the elderly owner of the store can be seen breaking down expressing how despite opening the shop at 9.30 am, they were only able to make Rs 50 at the end of the day.

Little after the clip took the internet by storm, help quickly arrived for the couple as residents of Malviya Nagar where the food joint is established, flocked to the stall.

Celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Randeep Hooda, and politicians also extended their support online and requested people to pay the elderly couple a visit.