The silent sufferers of COVID-19

By Hiranya K Nath

"… that I have not seen them for so long, I am afraid, … will not see many of them in school ever again," said Kamal (not his real name) in exasperation as I called him to see how he, his family, and others have been doing during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Kamal is a childhood buddy who teaches middle school kids in a remote village in India.

Following government instructions, he and his colleagues have created WhatsApp groups of students for remote delivery of teaching and learning materials. In many cases, a group of as many as fifty students is connected via only a few WhatsApp numbers that may belong to the cousins, uncles, neighbors, or acquaintances of some students in that group. Most students do not have direct access to mobile phones, explained Kamal.

Some in the group have never received the materials as it is not easy or they are not motivated enough to get them from the nearest WhatsApp number. To make things worse, some teachers do not have the basic knowledge of how to create study materials for WhatsApp delivery. Most teachers serving rural areas are not even trained. In urban areas, the schools - particularly the private schools - are holding classes and study sessions over video communication platforms such as Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and others. Some of my friends living in big cities think their kids are busier with their school work now than during the normal time. These educated friends – at least some of them – are even devoting their own time to their kids' education, a rare feat in today's urban middle class life.

These are snapshots of school education during the time of COVID-19 in India and, I am sure, with slight variations in other developing countries that have been hit hard by the pandemic.

Kamal's frustration highlights several subtle aspects of educating young kids that transcend the developing world. For most kids from poor socio-economic backgrounds, the absence of a figurative father stands in the way of the opportunity of upward mobility education purports to create. This is true even in the developed world. This void appears because some of the biological fathers are poor and ignorant unable to see the value of education, some are sick and incapable to provide for the family, some are away from home for months and years to earn a living, and the others are just abusive.

Teachers like Kamal fill this void. It is the face-to-face interactions with a teacher like him for a few hours every day during their childhood and adolescence that keep them on track. The teacher becomes the father they never have, one who guides them, who pushes them, and who gives them the courage and confidence. The social distancing norms implemented to prevent COVID-19 have severely disrupted this symbiotic relationship. Consequently, a significantly large number of students are likely to fall through the crack.

Besides, the economic hardship has forced or will soon force some to engage in livelihood activities to help their respective families. They may not return to school again. Even if we do not bother to think about the psychological toll of the pandemic and lockdown on these young kids, the compulsion of life itself would drift them away on a path that will certainly increase the socioeconomic divide and inequality that have already been on the rise in the developing world.

Even for the enthusiastic students who have been trying to learn on their own or through limited access to the remote learning materials such as the audio recordings of lessons and homework assignments shared through WhatsApp group messages delivered to the cousin’s, uncle’s or neighbor’s mobile phone, the gap in learning with their peers in urban middle class families will only widen over time. This pandemic has laid bare the fact that the basic capabilities to achieve the UN's sustainable development goal to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and to promote lifelong learning opportunities for all are significantly lacking.

We will not know – until much later – the extent of future inequality that has already germinated in the differential impacts of this pandemic on educating young kids and therefore in building human capital.

Nevertheless, this realisation may fuel a desire and world-wide efforts to prevent similar outcomes should we face another calamity over which we will have little control.

(The author teaches economics at Sam Houston State University, Huntsville, Texas (USA) and works with rural communities in Assam (India) – where he was born and grew up – to create an enabling environment for individual as well as collective peace and prosperity through Good Neighbor Initiative)

