Last Updated : Jul 03, 2018 09:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The Rs 2,400-cr submarine plan - Make in India to go to Russia?

As per the original plan in 2016, four Kilo class submarines were to be given for life extension.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

It's time to choose between the Make-In-India movement or choose a Russian shipyard, as the defence ministry is reaching a point of taking decision on a Rs 2400-crore project.

The Defence Ministry has to take a call on extending the service life of its conventional submarines, as per a report in The Economic Times.
As per the original plan in 2016, four Kilo class submarines were to be given for life extension. Currently, two Kilo class submarines are waiting for medium refit and life extension. According to the decision taken by the Defense Acquisition Committee (DAC), two submarines are being upgraded at an Indian yard while other two were sent to Russia.

L&T and HSL were in fray to undertake the project, out of which Hindustan Shipyard Limited has emerged as the sole contender and is believed to confidently undertake this project. The contract for two submarines was valued at Rs 2,400 cr.

“We have the capability of undertaking this project in India. We have been carrying out regular refits for Kilo class submarine at the yard and this would require much more work but we are confident that it can be done on time” Rear Admiral LV Sarat Babu, CMD, HSL, told the paper.

The only chance of a hurdle would be whether the Russian manufacturer will give the crucial life extension certificate or not as it can only be provided by the original manufacturers.
First Published on Jul 3, 2018 09:53 pm

