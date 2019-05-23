The ‘Ram’ magic apparently working in West Bengal

Five years ago, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won just two seats in West Bengal in the Lok Sabha Elections 2014. However, the multiple roadshows and rallies by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah seem to have worked the magic in the state. BJP is leading in 16 out of 42 seats in the state while All India Trinamool Congress is leading in 25 according to ECI data at 11 am.

BJP has been targeting 23 seats out of 42 in West Bengal in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. Early trends suggest that they are gradually moving towards that goal.

Source: Election Commission of India

Early inroads

In 2014, BJP was virtually non-existent. However, the election results came in as a surprise when BJP fielded Babul Supriyo from Asansol, and he won. The party’s vote-share jumped up by 11.14 percent. On the other hand, BJP vice-president S S Ahluwalia won from Darjeeling with the support of Hills party Gorkha Janmukti Morcha. The Left Front, on the other hand, managed only two seats – a reduction of 13 from the 2009 parliamentary elections.

The slow tilt towards the right began as early as in April 2017 when an elaborate Ram Navami procession was held in Kolkata. Pictures of individuals wielding bows, arrows and swords splashed across social media, and it was termed a “shocker” by the left-leaning intellectuals.

Also Read: Did Mamata Banerjee underestimate the saffron sentiment?

It was also probably the first time that both the ruling party AITC as well as the Communist Party of India – Marxist (CPIM) came together to express their concerns about the alleged “saffronisation” of the state.

The city, which celebrates several festivals including Durga Puja, Christmas and Eid with equal fervour, was “not used to display of Hindu symbols”, noted a few political analysts.

In a recent interview, BJP West Bengal President Dilip Ghosh said that their idea was to consolidate the Hindu votes of the state.

“Ram has now become a symbol of Hindutva, at least in Bengal. People in Bengal are now scared that our state will become Bangladesh. You know, there have been incidents (riots) in Kaliachowk, Basirhat, Asansol. So Hindus in West Bengal are going through a crisis of existence. So they are looking for a Hindutva-based society where Hindus will be safe,” Ghosh had told HuffPost in an interview.

Election campaigning

The election campaigning in the state was probably the most volatile period in the state. It started with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee denying permission for a “rath-yatra” by the BJP, citing law and order concerns.

On the other hand, the Amit Shah road-show and the chants of “Jay Shri Ram” brought in a new wave of Hindutva to the state. Shah, on one hand, spoke about a crisis in the state and how the BJP could be the saviour, Banerjee spoke about a secular state.

The worst incident of violence broke out on the sidelines of an Amit Shah rally in Kolkata on May 14. The bust of social reformer Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar was desecrated in a city-based college, followed by TMC alleging that BJP supporters broke the statue.

Following this, for the first time ever, the Election Commission (EC) invoked Article 324 of the constitution, curtailing campaigning for the last phase of voting on May 19 by a day. The EC justified this move on the ground that the state government had failed to provide a level playing field to all candidates.

The orange wave

While the ruling TMC party has been talking about an “emergency-like situation” in the state, BJP seems to have promptly turned the Hindutva wave in their favour. In constituencies like Jadavpur which are considered a TMC bastion, BJP’s Anupam Hazra is trailing by 40,527 votes against TMC’s Mimi Chakraborty. EC data shows that Hazra has a vote-share of 29.08 percent while Chakraborty had 47.62 percent vote share.

While the Left Front slowly moves into oblivion in the state, the BJP has taken its position as a formidable second-best party in the state. And, from here, there seems to be no stepping back.