The most expensive buys of IPL 2018: How much are they worth

Here’s a look at the 10 most expensive players picked up at the 2018 IPL auction. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 Virat Kholi, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Rohit Sharma are the most expensive players to be retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, respectively, for the 2018 IPL season. While RCB retained the Indian skipper for a whopping Rs 17 crore, CSK got his predecessor Dhoni and Mumbai Indians retained Rohit Sharma for Rs 15 crore each. Here’s a look at the 10 most expensive players picked up at the 2018 auction. (www.iplt20.com) 2/11 10. Sanju Samson | Rajasthan Royals pocketed the wicket-keeper-batsman for Rs 8 crore after battling Mumbai Indians fiercely. Samson is returning to IPL after a two-year gap. (www.iplt20.com) 3/11 9. Krunal Pandya | Mumbai Indians snapped up to all-rounder for Rs. 8.7 crore, making him the most expensive buy as compared to the base price in IPL history. His base price was Rs 40 lakh. (www.iplt20.com) 4/11 8. Rashid Khan | The Afghan leg spinner was picked up by Sunrisers Hyderabad for a whopping Rs 9 crore, who exercised their Right-to-Match option. (www.iplt20.com) 5/11 7. Glenn Maxwell | The Australian all-rounder will be playing for Delhi Daredevils this year, who acquired him for Rs 9 crore. Maxwell has played with Kings XI Punjab for four years. (www.iplt20.com) 6/11 6. Mitchell Starc | Kolkata Knight Riders scooped up the Australia left-arm pacer for Rs 9.4 crore, but unfortunately will not be playing due to a tibial bone stress reaction in his right leg. He has been replaced by England’s Tom Curran. (www.iplt20.com) 7/11 5. Chris Lynn | Kolkata Knight Riders picked up Lynn for Rs 9.6 crore. The Australian batsman is expected to be one of the key members in the team. (www.iplt20.com) 8/11 4. Manish Pandey | Sunrisers Hyderabad obtained the right-handed batsman for Rs 11 crore. He has been one of the top performers in the league. He was also the first Indian batsman to score a century in IPL in 2009. (www.iplt20.com) 9/11 3. KL Rahul | Kings XI Punjab picked up this stylish right-handed batsman for a massive Rs 11 crore. Rahul was one of the key players in the RCB squad in 2016 and is one of the key members of the Indian T20 set up. (www.iplt20.com) 10/11 2. Jaydev Unadkat | Rajasthan Royals snapped up the left-arm medium pacer for Rs 11.5 crore. He was the second-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2017. (www.iplt20.com) 11/11 1. Ben Stokes | The Englishman was snapped up by Rajasthan Royals for a whopping Rs 12.5 crore, after a fierce bidding war with Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab. (www.iplt20.com)