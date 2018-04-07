The most expensive buys of IPL 2018: How much are they worth

Virat Kholi, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Rohit Sharma are the most expensive players to be retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, respectively, for the 2018 IPL season. While RCB retained the Indian skipper for a whopping Rs 17 crore, CSK got his predecessor Dhoni and Mumbai Indians retained Rohit Sharma for Rs 15 crore each. Here’s a look at the 10 most expensive players picked up at the 2018 auction. (www.iplt20.com)