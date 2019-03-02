App
Last Updated : Mar 02, 2019 09:31 AM IST

The Moneycontrol Show | Personal insurance, GST relief for realty, market strategies

Watch the video to know about personal insurance covers that one must have to lead a secure life and more.

This week, in our personal finance segment, we explore personal insurance covers that one must have to lead a secure life. Almost anything and everything in addition to health and life can be insured.

The GST Council on February 24 slashed tax rate on under-construction residential properties to 5 percent and for affordable houses to 1 percent. GST relief is likely to benefit homebuyers, real estate developers as well as housing finance companies. Gaurav Choudhury, shares his thoughts on what's going to be the impact on prices of under-construction houses.

Santosh Nair, Editor, Moneycontrol wraps the stock market action of the week for us and also shares a heads-up on the cues to watch out for in the coming week.
First Published on Mar 2, 2019 09:31 am

tags #Business #Economy #GST #India #Market #Nifty #Personal insurance #Sensex #The Moneycontrol Show #video

