The Moneycontrol Show | Estate planning, uniform driving licences, market strategies

This week, in our personal finance segment, we explore the process of making a will. Financial Planner, Gaurav Mashruwala shares key insight.

The Road, Transport and Highways Ministry has issued a notification making it mandatory for the states to follow the uniform driving licenses norm starting October 1. Gaurav Choudhury shares an insight on how is the move will help crack down on bogus licences and penalise the guilty.

Santosh Nair, Editor, Moneycontrol wraps the stock market action of the week for us and also shares a heads-up on the cues to watch out for in the coming week.