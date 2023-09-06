The Modi interview: Neelkanth Mishra says India showing leadership

PM Modi

India's global appeal to investors and abroad stems from a reasonably stable rupee, controlled inflation, steady interest rates, and no sudden policy disruptions, says Neelkanth Mishra, Head of Global Research and a Whole Time Director of Axis Capital.

Reacting to Moneycontrol's exclusive interview with PM Modi, Mishra says that India is showing leadership in a lot of regulations, adding that these changes accelerate the process.

Here's an edited excerpt of CNBCTV-18's interview with Neelkanth Mishra

Q: The Prime Minister has stressed fiscal responsibility and his opposition to freebies. Do you think the government will maintain fiscal prudence?

A: India's global appeal to investors and abroad stems from its five years of relative stability. This stability includes a reasonably stable rupee, controlled inflation, steady interest rates, and no sudden policy disruptions. This macroeconomic stability is a goal of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) and the government.

Straying from this path by giving out short-term freebies can lead to higher inflation, a weakened current account, and other consequences as seen in the US due to fiscal indiscipline. The government aims to reduce the high debt-to-GDP ratio, incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic, by investing in projects that boost GDP, like infrastructure development, rather than short-term consumption.

Q: Regarding the G20 Summit hosted in Delhi, what are the economic advantages, such as new trade opportunities and foreign investment, and the ability to showcase ease of doing business in India?

A: When you host the G20 Summit, you set the agenda. While there may be resistance or disagreements, these meetings drive change faster than our markets are used to. India's leadership at this level allows us to influence global issues like regulating crypto assets and climate financing. These long-term changes will likely impact our economy in the near future.