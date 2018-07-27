The man behind 'beautiful girls' matrimony ad expresses regret, says 'we made a mistake'

The matchmaker behind Young Achievers Matrimony has expressed regret over the content of the offensive matrimony ad published in the Bengaluru edition of The Hindu on Wednesday.

The ad which dubs "beautiful girls" young achievers was criticised heavily on social media in the last two days. People termed the ads as 'sexist', 'elitist' and 'regressive'.

Sreeram N, the man behind Young Achievers Matrimony, said it was a mistake. “We have made the mistake of putting beautiful girls under achievers category. Now, all of India is criticising us. Who will come to the event now?” he asked while talking to The News Minute.

The ad called for participation of “ultra-rich families” and young achievers such as people who graduated from IITs and IIMs, Chartered Accountants, IAS and IPS officers and “beautiful girls” to register for a meet on August 12 at the The Leela Palace in Bengaluru.

The event with a registration fee for ultra-rich families being Rs 25,000 and for young achievers being Rs 10,000 now stands to be called off. It was scheduled to be held in The Leela Palace, one of the most expensive hotels in the city.

Sreeram had started the company just four months ago and had already held a matchmaking event for doctors that saw a 300-member participation. At the event, a client suggested that beautiful girls be included as a category for the next event, Sreeram said.

A social media user wrote on Wednesday, "There's no way one thing can be sexist, casteist, elitist, and offensive to literally everyone all at the same time. Young Achievers Matrimony: Hold my beer."