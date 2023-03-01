 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The intriguing history of mineral exploration in Reasi, J&K’s lithium village

Irfan Amin Malik
Mar 01, 2023 / 11:22 AM IST

It has emerged that Orissa Cement Limited, now known as Dalmia Bharat Limited, extracted raw material from the area between 1970 and 1980. Villagers meanwhile were using the material for construction and to hunt animals. In the 1990s, geologists KK Sharma and SC Uppal saw the potential for vast lithium reserves, but their report gathered dust.

Lithium deposits discovered in J&K's Reisa (Image Source: Irfan Amin Malik)

Reasi: Before the Geological Survey of India (GSI) detected lithium in Salal village of Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district, the villagers already had clues about the presence of certain minerals in the region.

On February 9 when the ministry of mines announced the discovery of nearly 6 million tonnes of lithium reserves in Salal, around 77 kilometres from Jammu, villagers recalled a non-local cement manufacturing company, Orissa Cement Limited (now known as Dalmia Bharat Limited), extracting the raw material from the area between 1970 and 1980. What really happened in the 1970s?

It is not clear if the company was actually extracting lithium, also known as “white gold” but the locals clearly remember mining and extraction around the rough and high terrain.

“Some 40 years back the Orissa-based cement company came here along with men and machinery to extract the raw material from our village. Back then I also worked with their employees to collect the stones from the village to load them in trucks,” said Jaswant Singh, a vegetable seller.

55-year-old Singh recalled that the company officials had informed the villagers about the presence of aluminium and iron in what is now being called the lithium village of India. “The company hired a few labourers from the village and took away the raw material before winding up their operations,” said Singh.