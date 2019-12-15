The Innovators | Srinivasa Ramanujan -- The man who knew infinity

By the age of 12, Ramanujan started self-studying and worked through cubic equations and geometric series.
Srinivasa Ramanujan was born in Erode, Tamil Nadu on December 22, 1887. He grew up to become a mathematical genius. He was raised in a poor Brahmin family and attended different schools as his parents changed cities often.
By the age of 12, Ramanujan started self-studying and worked through cubic equations and geometric series. He was a promising student from a young age and went on to win several academic prizes in high school.
To top this, he came up with his own method of solving quartic equations.
