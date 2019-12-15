App
Last Updated : Dec 15, 2019 10:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The Innovators | Srinivasa Ramanujan -- The man who knew infinity

By the age of 12, Ramanujan started self-studying and worked through cubic equations and geometric series.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Srinivasa Ramanujan was born in Erode, Tamil Nadu on December 22, 1887. He grew up to become a mathematical genius. He was raised in a poor Brahmin family and attended different schools as his parents changed cities often.

By the age of 12, Ramanujan started self-studying and worked through cubic equations and geometric series. He was a promising student from a young age and went on to win several academic prizes in high school.

To top this, he came up with his own method of solving quartic equations.

To find out more about the man who knew infinity watch this video.

First Published on Dec 15, 2019 10:56 am

