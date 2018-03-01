The 'ghost' story: Rajasthan MLAs call House 'haunted', appeal to CM Raje to perform 'yagna'

After 'haunting' Bihar, the 'ghost' story now seems to be making the rounds in Rajasthan.

A day after former Bihar Health Minister Tej Pratap Yadav claimed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi had sent “ghosts” to a bungalow he had been occupying, the Rajasthan assembly faced with a similar moment on Thursday. Legislators are demanding a ‘yagna’ be performed to rid the House of the influence of so-called evil spirits.

The death of two sitting MLAs in a short span of time has triggered panic among legislators, who now fear the Assembly building, which is built on a cremation ground, could be haunted.

A ruling BJP MLA has asked Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje to perform a "yagna" to rid the House of the influence of "spirits". Nagaur MLA, Habibur Rahman, said that the ritual should be conducted at the Assembly building to free it from the influence of "bad spirits".

Party Chief Whip Kalulal Gurjar confirmed that the members of the House were not at easy since the deaths of the two MLAs. It is said that the Assembly was built on a cremation ground and that there could be spirits roaming around, Gurjar told PTI and added that he himself feared there might be a "ghost" troubling the place.

Nathdwara MLA Kalyan Singh Chauhan died this week while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Udaipur, while BJP MLA from Mandalgarh Kirti Kumari died due to swine flu in August last year. After Kumari’s death, bypolls were held in January 2018 and Vivek Dhakad of the Congress emerged victorious on February 1.

The Rajasthan Assembly building is considered one of the most modern legislature buildings in the country. It is spread across a sprawling campus measuring 16.96 acres in Jyoti Nagar. The Lal Kothi cremation ground is located adjacent to the Assembly.

