The eerie, unusual emptiness of Dalal Street sums up Mumbai lockdown

Here are some pictures of empty Dalal Street amid lockdown due to ongoing pandemic. Shivam Vahia 1/8 From India’s financial capital to a coronavirus hotspot, a lot has changed for Mumbai over the last few weeks. The country is in lockdown to break the chain of infection. Trading and financial services continue unhindered online but there's an eerie silence on the streets of Mumbai. Dalal Street, where the tall and elegant Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building stands, is completely empty on a recent Monday afternoon though an hour of trading is left. (Image: Shivam Vahia) 2/8 The BSE building is an iconic structure, visible from everywhere in South Mumbai. This is the view from Churchgate’s Horniman Circle. Usually, the area would be bustling with advocates from the nearby Bombay High Court but as the city hunkers down, the black coats are sorely missed. (Image: Shivam Vahia) 3/8 The BSE building is located in Fort, a busy commercial district. The area is heavily guarded. Steel reinforcements and metal barriers that regulate the crowd look out of place. Servers continue to process trade orders as everyone stays in. (Image: Shivam Vahia) 4/8 The original Dalal Street. Before modernisation, brokers, buyers and sellers swarmed the area. Now, it's the mainstay of the BSE building--feeding people, carrying out non-judicial paperwork and just about everything. (Image: Shivam Vahia) 5/8 The Bull is caged, just like the people, the city, the economy and the country. The doors of the BSE building remain shut as if everyone has deserted the city and fled. (Image: Shivam Vahia) 6/8 Ambalal Doshi Marg, which is next to Dalal Street, may not be as popular but is as busy as its famous neighbour on a normal day. Today, it is empty like every other street in the city. (Image: Shivam Vahia) 7/8 The SBI's Fort branch is opposite the BSE Building. Another busy area where parking a car is impossible but not today—you can stop anywhere you want on the Mumbai Samachar Marg. (Image: Shivam Vahia) 8/8 This is perhaps the most closely watched board in the country. Hundreds of people would normally gaze at the Market Ticker. Every change would reverberate across the country, making people smile or despair. But, your writer had it all to himself, there was just no one around. (Image: Shivam Vahia) First Published on Apr 16, 2020 07:59 am