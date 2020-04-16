The eerie, unusual emptiness of Dalal Street sums up Mumbai lockdown

From India’s financial capital to a coronavirus hotspot, a lot has changed for Mumbai over the last few weeks. The country is in lockdown to break the chain of infection. Trading and financial services continue unhindered online but there's an eerie silence on the streets of Mumbai. Dalal Street, where the tall and elegant Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building stands, is completely empty on a recent Monday afternoon though an hour of trading is left. (Image: Shivam Vahia)