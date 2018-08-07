App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2018 09:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The catch of a lifetime: Fisherman brothers sell a 30-kg fish for Rs 5.5 lakh

Apart from being a delicacy, ghol has garnered eminence in East Asia for the medicinal properties of its internal organs and is touted as 'the fish with a heart of gold.'

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Two fishermen in the Palghar town of Maharashtra on Sunday caught a gigantic ghol fish, which fetched them Rs 5.5 lakh, making it the most expensive fish to be caught along the Mumbai-Palghar coastline.

According to a report in The Times of India, Mahesh Meher and Bharat caught the ghol fish (scientific name Protonibea diacanthus), that weighed around 30 kg, near the Murbe coast on Sunday.

The news of the fish's impending arrival caused a stir in the market as traders gathered in the wee hours of Monday morning to take part in the auction, which lasted only 20 minutes.

Mahesh compared catching a ghol to winning a lottery and said that money will help him recover from an ongoing financial crisis.

related news

"Catch has reduced over the years. So, a ghol in the net comes as big relief. The money will help me tide over a financial crisis. I can now repair my boat and nets," said Mahesh.

Apart from being a delicacy, ghol has garnered eminence in East Asia for the medicinal properties of its internal organs and is touted as 'the fish with a heart of gold.'

The skin of the fish is a good source of high-quality collagen and is used to manufacture skin care medicines as well as cosmetic products. The fins of ghol are used by pharmaceutical companies to manufacture soluble stitches and is also used in wine purification.

While the fish is available at several price grades, only the lower ones end up in the market for local consumption.

The higher grades, like the one caught by Mahesh and Bharat, is generally exported to South Asian countries such as Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan and Indonesia.

"Even a low-grade fish fetches Rs 800-1,000 a kg," an Utan fisherman Malcolm Kasugar said in a report by TOI.
First Published on Aug 7, 2018 09:39 am

tags #India #Trending News

most popular

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.