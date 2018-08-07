The catch of a lifetime: Fisherman brothers sell a 30-kg fish for Rs 5.5 lakh

Two fishermen in the Palghar town of Maharashtra on Sunday caught a gigantic ghol fish, which fetched them Rs 5.5 lakh, making it the most expensive fish to be caught along the Mumbai-Palghar coastline.

According to a report in The Times of India, Mahesh Meher and Bharat caught the ghol fish (scientific name Protonibea diacanthus), that weighed around 30 kg, near the Murbe coast on Sunday.

The news of the fish's impending arrival caused a stir in the market as traders gathered in the wee hours of Monday morning to take part in the auction, which lasted only 20 minutes.

Mahesh compared catching a ghol to winning a lottery and said that money will help him recover from an ongoing financial crisis.

"Catch has reduced over the years. So, a ghol in the net comes as big relief. The money will help me tide over a financial crisis. I can now repair my boat and nets," said Mahesh.

Apart from being a delicacy, ghol has garnered eminence in East Asia for the medicinal properties of its internal organs and is touted as 'the fish with a heart of gold.'

The skin of the fish is a good source of high-quality collagen and is used to manufacture skin care medicines as well as cosmetic products. The fins of ghol are used by pharmaceutical companies to manufacture soluble stitches and is also used in wine purification.

While the fish is available at several price grades, only the lower ones end up in the market for local consumption.

The higher grades, like the one caught by Mahesh and Bharat, is generally exported to South Asian countries such as Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan and Indonesia.

"Even a low-grade fish fetches Rs 800-1,000 a kg," an Utan fisherman Malcolm Kasugar said in a report by TOI.