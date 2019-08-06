The Australian Connection to the Kashmir Arrangement

The approximate genesis to the rearrangement of the Kashmir map—a Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir (with a legislature) and the UT of Ladakh (without a legislature)—as decided on the floor of Parliament on August 5, 2019 actually goes back about 69 years back when India and Pakistan were young nations disputing over Kashmir.

Just after the UN Security Council resolution of March 14, 1950 called for a ceasefire between the two warring nations and called for demilitarisation, Sir Owen Dixon was appointed as the UN Representative, whose job was to suggest the way forward in terms of a resolution.

Already having made his mark in the practice of law and international diplomacy, Dixon had also served as the Chief Justice of Australia and is regarded as the greatest-ever jurist in Australia and among the best in the English-speaking world.

No reports on Kashmir after Dixon, be they of mediators—A.G.L. McNaughton, Frank Graham or Gunnar Jarring or the much subsequent reports of so many others including interlocuters—could really come close to what the Dixon plan had proposed.

Dixon suggested a rough division along what can be loosely termed ‘communal lines’—Buddhist-majority and Hindu-dominated areas to be with India and Muslim-majority with Pakistan while a proposed plebiscite would have been restricted to the Kashmir Valley.

Initially reluctant, Pakistan’s Liaqat Ali came around while the then-Indian PM Jawaharlal Nehru turned it down disagreeing over the conditions under which the plebiscite in the Valley was to be held. An exasperated Wilson left the subcontinent even before his term of his stay was over.

Later, Dixon wrote in his diary dated June 1, 1953, about his chance meeting with Nehru in London where the then Indian PM remarked that “of all the people who had dealt with the Kashmir question, I was the only man who came to grips with it”.

Interestingly, it was an idea that gained the support of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and also Shyama Prasad Mookerjee of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh—the progenitor of the present-day BJP.

The next logical step in Jammu and Kashmir would in all possibility be that of delimitation of constituencies where there would a balancing of weightages. It will be a departure from the contemporary scenario when the weightage is heavily skewed in favour of the Kashmir Valley.