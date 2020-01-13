The 7 skills that'll get you a job when you graduate

Srinivasa Addepalli

It is that time of the year when hiring managers receive thousands of applications from fresh graduates. Yet, a majority of applicants do not get the jobs that their degrees might justify. While many fail to cross the aptitude test barrier that precedes most recruitment processes, the real challenge is in the subsequent stages of group discussions and personal interviews.

As various industries are transformed by new business models and with a shift towards the future of work, the importance of Innovation and Intellectual Property is intensifying. Therefore, the expectation from employees is not just functional or technical knowledge that is usually taught in universities but also professional skills around problem solving, decision making and collaboration. Furthermore, recruiters know that they can and would need to build business-specific technical skills of their employees, but what are tougher to change are attitudes and behaviours.

With this context, let me highlight seven timeless and universal skills that cut across all functions, and to some extent, even levels.

1. Develop Critical Thinking

We live in a dynamic world surrounded by tons of data, false or incomplete news and increased levels of complexity and specialization. It is, therefore, important that one can distinguish between relevant and irrelevant data. Critical thinking is a trait that enables us to analyse multiple sources of information, derive relevant insights and apply the knowledge to create a desired outcome.

Routine tasks are being automated; jobs available to humans are those that require the appreciation of complexity and the application of creativity to connect the dots.

2. Build Your Identity

Google yourself. Do you like what you see? Would you hire that person? What makes you stand out from the crowd in a room full of equally qualified graduates?

Increasingly, the degree is a weak signal of your capabilities. What employers are looking for are the ability to take ownership and achieve outcomes. Identify what you are really good at, and let others know what you have done or achieved in that area. It could be as simple as meaningful posts on professional networking sites, to a relevant certification that you have obtained, to a live-project that you have delivered.

3. Learn to Sell

The ability to sell a product, service, or idea, is an important skill in a professional. It is an ability to persuade someone to part with something valuable – money, time or commitment in return of something that adds value for them. It is about building relationships, the ability to create a sense of trust. It is the power of ‘Influencing’ that you must possess, whether you are a young manager, a CEO or an entrepreneur.

In a world dominated by noise and poor attention, you must be a good salesperson. For, if you don’t sell your capabilities, nobody will know who you are! Selling yourself, your capabilities and your ideas is critical to getting work.

4. Learn to Code

All non-routine jobs involve solving problems: dealing with challenges or pursuing new opportunities. Coding is a systematic, yet creative approach to problem-solving. At a personal level, it is a mindset of addressing a challenge in an efficient, scalable and repeatable manner. It is the creation of Intellectual Property.

This idea of coding is not limited to software. It could be a video, an article or a design. This is the ability that allows the conversion of personal capability into a valuable product.

5. Understand Money

Most graduates have a poor knowledge of money and wealth: how to create, sustain and enjoy it. The financial acumen of even experienced professionals can be summed up as keeping expenses below the salary level (hopefully)!

This knowledge is obviously important for personal reasons, but even as an employee, one deals with money in every role and action. Employers obviously have a preference for those who can demonstrate commercial acumen by knowing at least the flow of money (profit & loss and cash flow) in a business.

6. Be a Team Player

Considering that most jobs involve dealing with external and internal stakeholders, the ability to engage with people is extremely valuable. While entry roles are generally termed as individual contributors, everyone is part of one or more organisational cohorts. Being a team player involves empathy, communication and collaboration. The ability to appreciate and deal with diversity is a huge added advantage; this can be demonstrated through your knowledge of languages, travels to and experiences in multiple regions, and participation in multi-cultural events or teams.

At the same time, being a team player is not about losing one’s individuality and self-confidence. Having (reasoned) contradictory views and the conviction to stand by them is also much needed.

7. Master a Technical Skill

There are a plethora of new technologies that are emerging across industries. If it is blockchain in the financial world, it could be autonomous vehicles in the logistics sector and data analytics in the retail business. This is contextual to the types of jobs available and the personal interest of the student. What matters is that you possess specific technical capabilities that announce your interest as well as your fit with a job, if not your uniqueness.

It would indeed be ideal if every graduate was to build all these seven skills, yet, these do take time to develop and it might be expecting too much for everyone to master all seven. But there is no reason why one cannot make a start in all of them, even while prioritising two or three of these. Remember, the end of one’s education journey is just the beginning of a long, and often, arduous professional voyage. Your real learning actually commences now.