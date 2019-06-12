Thawarchand Gehlot replaces Arun Jaitley as Leader of Rajya Sabha: A look at his role and responsibilities

Union Minister Thawarchand Gehlot has been appointed Leader of the Rajya Sabha in Modi 2.0 government. This position in the previous Narendra Modi-led government was occupied by senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Arun Jaitley, who opted out of the new government citing ill-health.

Gehlot, the social justice and empowerment minister, is an experienced parliamentarian and a Dalit face of the saffron party. The 71-year-old leader from Madhya Pradesh has almost four decades of legislative experience. He was a member of the state assembly for several terms and has served in the Lok Sabha as well as Rajya Sabha.

With Gehlot set to take over the position of Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, here is a look at his role and responsibilities:

> The Leader of the House is an important parliamentary functionary and exercises direct influence on the course of parliamentary business. The whole policy of the government is concentrated under the person.

> The arrangement of government business is the ultimate responsibility of the Leader of the House, though the details are settled, subject to his approval, by the Chief Whip.

> The Leader of the House makes proposals for the dates of summoning and prorogation of the House for the approval of the Chair.

> The Leader of the House has to draw up the programme of official business to be transacted in the Session of Parliament, like, Bills, motions, discussions on general or specific subjects like five-year plans, foreign policy, economic or industrial policy and other important State activities.

> After settling a tentative programme for the whole session, the Leader of the House maps out weekly and daily programmes depending upon the state of progress of work and announces the programmes to the members in advances every week.

> The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) determines the allocation of time for Government Bills and otter business on the basis of suggestions made by or received from him from time to time.

> The Leader of the House shapes the course and content of legislation. He is often the final voice in deciding as to what amendments will be acceptable, what private members' Bills will receive support of the Government, and whether a question should be left to a free vote. He, therefore, perhaps the most influential figure in the entire legislative process.

> In his day-to-day activities, the Leader of the House acts as the leader of his party, but, on occasions, he acts as the spokesman and representative of the whole House.

> The responsibility of the Leader of the House is not only to the government and its supporters in the House but to the Opposition and to the House as a whole. He maintains liaison between the government and the Opposition groups in the House.

(With inputs from PTI)