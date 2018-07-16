App
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2018 07:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tharoor's office vandalised in Kerala capital, MP claims "Sanghi goondas" behind it

The Congress Lok Sabha member from the Kerala capital said the BJP and "Sanghi goondas" orchestrated the incident.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's office here was vandalised today by the youth wing activists of the BJP, police said, days after he set off a huge row with remarks that the BJP, if voted to power again, will rewrite the Constitution and pave the way for creation of a "Hindu Pakistan".

"Today @YUVAMORCHABJP vandals attacked my constituency office in Thiruvananthapuram. They poured black engine oil on signs, doors, walls & gate, drove away innocent citizens waiting with their petitions, put up offensive banners & shouted slogans asking me to go to Pakistan," Tharoor tweeted.

"We have all been warned. The BJPs answer to the simple question have you given up the dream of a Hindu Rashtra? is apparently vandalism & violence. That is the face they have shown in Thiruvananthapuram today. Most Hindus will say these Sanghi goondas do not represent us," he wrote on the microblogging website.

The Congress had distanced itself from Tharoor's "Hindu Pakistan" remark made at an event here on Thursday, while the BJP sought an apology from party president Rahul Gandhi for the "attack on Indian democracy and Hindus" by the MP.
First Published on Jul 16, 2018 07:12 pm

