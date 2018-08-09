App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2018 10:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Thanks to English, this government-run school in Udupi has got a new lease on life

Apart from the introduction of the new subject, a water purifier has been installed and facilities for sports and extracurricular activities has been improved at the school.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
(Image: Reuters - For representation only)
(Image: Reuters - For representation only)

A government school in Bada, Byndoor of Udupi had mere two students until some time back. The school has been credited for producing sportspersons, doctors, engineers and even scientists.

Yet, many students stayed away from the school and authorities were looking to shut it down, for the sheer low number of students. However, after the management decided to introduce English as an additional language, things changed for the better.

Now there are 62 students attending school.

"Old students, who are in and around Byndoor were dismayed with the pathetic condition of their school and formed an association. We began working on it sometime last year and gradually drew more students. We introduced two English subjects (English grammar and general knowledge/moral science). It gave a fillip to the school. By the end of the same year, we enrolled 24 students. The association contributed two teachers too," said Umesh M, President of the School Development and Monitoring Committee, Times of India reported.

Jayanandha DK, president of the Old Students’ Association said that a water purifier has been installed and facilities for sports and extracurricular activities has been improved. Yoga classes are held thrice a week and the association has arranged for a tempo to ferry students.
First Published on Aug 9, 2018 10:19 pm

tags #India #Trending News #Udupi

most popular

Equity wins over FD! Rs 50-lakh investment could become Rs 1 crore in 10 years

Equity wins over FD! Rs 50-lakh investment could become Rs 1 crore in 10 years

Ideas for Profit: PI Industries posts a subdued performance in Q1; buy

Ideas for Profit: PI Industries posts a subdued performance in Q1; buy

Coffee Can Investing | To understand a company better, speak to line managers, not promoters, says SageOne’s Vartak

Coffee Can Investing | To understand a company better, speak to line managers, not promoters, says SageOne’s Vartak

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.