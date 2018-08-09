Thanks to English, this government-run school in Udupi has got a new lease on life

A government school in Bada, Byndoor of Udupi had mere two students until some time back. The school has been credited for producing sportspersons, doctors, engineers and even scientists.

Yet, many students stayed away from the school and authorities were looking to shut it down, for the sheer low number of students. However, after the management decided to introduce English as an additional language, things changed for the better.

Now there are 62 students attending school.

"Old students, who are in and around Byndoor were dismayed with the pathetic condition of their school and formed an association. We began working on it sometime last year and gradually drew more students. We introduced two English subjects (English grammar and general knowledge/moral science). It gave a fillip to the school. By the end of the same year, we enrolled 24 students. The association contributed two teachers too," said Umesh M, President of the School Development and Monitoring Committee, Times of India reported.

Jayanandha DK, president of the Old Students’ Association said that a water purifier has been installed and facilities for sports and extracurricular activities has been improved. Yoga classes are held thrice a week and the association has arranged for a tempo to ferry students.