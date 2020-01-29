Thank you and God bless you for retaining CM post: Kishor to Nitish after suspension from JD(U)

In a tweet minutes after the JD(U) suspended Kishor, Kishor said, "Thank you Nitish Kumar. My best wishes to you to retain the chair of Chief Minister of Bihar. God bless you."
Soon after his expulsion from JD(U), Prashant Kishor on January 29 took a dig at party president Nitish Kumar, offering him his best wishes to "retain" the chief ministership of Bihar.In a tweet minutes after the JD(U) suspended Kishor, Kishor said, "Thank you Nitish Kumar. My best wishes to you to retain the chair of Chief Minister of Bihar. God bless you."
Kishor, who was the vice president of JD(U), was expelled from the party after he criticised Kumar's stand to support the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Population Register.
