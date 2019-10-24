Thanesar Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Thanesar Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Thanesar Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Thanesar constituency of Haryana including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more.
Thanesar is an Assembly constituency in Kurukshetra district of Haryana. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Haryana Poll Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Voter turnout was 75.56% in 2014 Haryana Assembly elections and 73.57% in 2009.
In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Subhash Sudha won this seat by a margin of 25638 votes, which was 19.91% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 128775 votes.
Ashok Kumar Arora won this seat in the 2009 Haryana Assembly elections, beating the INC candidate by a margin of 8285 votes. INLD polled 89929 votes, 32.82% of the total votes polled.


First Published on Oct 24, 2019 07:38 am