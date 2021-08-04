Thane restaurant owners to hold silent protest on August 5 against timing curbs, offer to operate from 6 pm to midnight

Representational image

Restaurant owners in Maharashtra's Thane city plan to hold a silent protest on August 5 against the curbs imposed on their operational hours.

The district administration in Thane, which has been authorised by the state government to decide on the operational hours of non-essential services, has decided to allow shops to remain open till 10 pm. However, restaurants and other eateries can offer in-dining services only till 4 pm at 50 percent of their capacity.

This has irked the hoteliers in the Thane district, who have urged the municipal corporation to grant them a similar relaxation as provided to the non-essential shop operators.

Raghunath Rai, secretary, Hotels Association of Thane, said they have also offered to remain closed during the day hours and operate only between 6 pm in the evening till midnight.

"We hardly do 10 percent business during the daytime; it is only after office timings or post-shopping that people approach hotels," Hindustan Times quoted Rai as saying.

Even if allowed to operate in the evening hours, the restaurants would be able to cater to only around 40 percent of the earlier customer base as they would be allowed to operate only at 50 percent of their capacities, Rai added.

The association said their protest is aimed at highlighting that the strict curbs are depriving them of their right to livelihood. Despite paying taxes, bills, wages and rents, they are not being allowed to lawfully operate as per the usual timings, the hoteliers said.

A similar protest was held in Pune on August 4 to raise attention towards the plight of restaurant owners and workers.

Maharashtra, which has recorded a constant decline in most districts in the active caseload, has decided to tread cautiously while easing the curbs. The government has refrained from lifting restrictions to the extent as was seen ahead of the onset of second wave.