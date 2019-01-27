App
Last Updated : Jan 27, 2019 02:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Thane man with link to 'ISIS-inspired' group held by Maharashtra ATS

The arrest was made on January 26 from Mumbra in neighbouring Thane district and a laptop, tablet computer, hard disk, pen drives, router, mobile phones and diaries were seized from his residence, an Anti-Terrorism Squad official said.

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad has arrested a man in connection with an alleged ISIS-inspired group that wanted to carry out mass attacks at big events using poisonous chemicals, police said on January 26.

The arrest was made on January 26 from Mumbra in neighbouring Thane district and a laptop, tablet computer, hard disk, pen drives, router, mobile phones and diaries were seized from his residence, an ATS official said.

The ATS had earlier arrested eight people, and detained a minor, from Aurangabad and Thane after several teams carried out searches through January 21-22, an official said.

They were charged under Indian Penal Code section 120B (criminal conspiracy) and relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Bombay Police Act.

This group, during interrogation, had named the accused who was arrested on January 26, he added.

He will be produced in a court on January 27, the official informed.
First Published on Jan 27, 2019 01:45 pm

tags #India #ISIS

