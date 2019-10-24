Thane Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Thane Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Thane is an Assembly constituency in Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra in Thane district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Voter turnout was 56.58% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 51.53% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Kelkar Sanjay Mukund won this seat by a margin of 12588 votes, which was 6.9% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 182416 votes.