Thane Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Thane Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Thane is an Assembly constituency in Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra in Thane district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Thane Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Voter turnout was 56.58% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 51.53% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Kelkar Sanjay Mukund won this seat by a margin of 12588 votes, which was 6.9% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 182416 votes.Rajan Vichare won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the MNS candidate by a margin of 2441 votes. SS polled 158333 votes, 32.22% of the total votes polled.
