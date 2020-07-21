Thane district's COVID-19 count now 70,513, death toll 1,967

An addition of 1,323 cases on Tuesday took Thane district's COVID-19 count past the 70000- mark to 70,513, while the death toll swelled by 40 during the day to touch 1,967, an official said.

Kalyan led the list of new cases with 268 people testing positive, followed by 254 in Navi Mumbai, he said.

"Thane and Kalyan now have over 16,000 cases each while Navi Mumbai is fast approaching the 12,000 mark. Of the 70,513 cases, 33.28 per cent is active," he added.

Among those who died was a 52-year-old constable from Hill Line police station under Thane commissionerate, he said.

Neighbouring Palghar added 309 cases during the day to take its count to 12,382 while five deaths increased the toll to 223.