MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Quants League Sep'21 Edition - 5 Days Live Algorithmic Options Trading Virtual Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Thane court issues notice to Javed Akhtar on suit over RSS-Taliban remarks

The suit, filed by RSS activist Vivek Champanerkar in the court of the additional chief judicial magistrate and joint civil judge (senior division), seeks Re 1 as compensation from Akhtar.

Moneycontrol News
September 28, 2021 / 10:45 AM IST
In 2020, Javed Akhtar received the Richard Dawkins Award for his contribution to secularism, free thinking, for critical thinking, holding religious dogma up to scrutiny, advancing human progress and humanist values. Akhtar is an Indian political activist, poet, lyricist and screenwriter, originally from Gwalior area. He is a recipient of the Padma Shri (1999), Padma Bhushan (2007), the Sahitya Akademi Award as well as five National Film Awards.

In 2020, Javed Akhtar received the Richard Dawkins Award for his contribution to secularism, free thinking, for critical thinking, holding religious dogma up to scrutiny, advancing human progress and humanist values. Akhtar is an Indian political activist, poet, lyricist and screenwriter, originally from Gwalior area. He is a recipient of the Padma Shri (1999), Padma Bhushan (2007), the Sahitya Akademi Award as well as five National Film Awards.

A Thane court ordered issuance of a show-cause notice to noted Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar on a defamation suit filed against him over his alleged remarks seeking to compare the RSS with the Taliban.

The suit, filed by RSS activist Vivek Champanerkar in the court of the additional chief judicial magistrate and joint civil judge (senior division), seeks Re 1 as compensation from Akhtar.

The court ordered issuance of the notice returnable on November 12.

The 76-year-old poet, lyricist and screenwriter triggered a controversy early this month when he told a news channel that right wing all over the world has an uncanny similarity.

"The Taliban want an Islamic country. These people want to make a Hindu Rashtra," the former Member of Parliament said without naming the Nagpur-headquartered Hindutva organisation.

Close

Related stories

Advocate Aditya Mishra, who appeared for the complainant, argued at length in the court and claimed the defendant (Akhtar) had made "derogatory" remarks against the RSS while appearing in a show of a private news channel.

He said the defendant''s remarks "drawing a parallel between barbaric Taliban and organisations working for the Hindu cause" were aimed at vilifying such outfits.

In the petition, Champanerkar said the statements made by the defendant were aimed at belittling the RSS''s image in the eyes of common public.

"The defendant uttered unfounded, false and baseless allegations against the organisation of plaintiff in the said show," Mishra said.

"The plaintiff states he has been hurt by defendant''s defamatory statement to tarnish the image of plaintiff''s organization and hence he is in loss of rupee one for which the defendant is liable to compensate him," according to the suit.

(With PTI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Javed Akhtar #RSS #Taliban #Thane court
first published: Sep 28, 2021 10:47 am

Must Listen

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.