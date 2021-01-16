Thane court grants bail to 89 accused in Palghar mob lynching case

A special court in Thane, Maharashtra, on January 16, granted bail to 89 persons accused in the Palghar mob lynching case in which two ascetics and their driver were killed in 2020.

The Thane court granted bail to these 89 people on the ground that they were arrested for simply being present at the spot when the lynching took place. The court granted bail to the 89 arrested persons on a surety of Rs 15,000 each.

Public prosecutor Satish Maneshinde and defence counsels Amrut Adhikari and Atul Patil had argued on behalf of the arrested accused in court and stated that these 89 persons played no active part in the crime.

The Palghar mob lynching case

On April 16, 2020, three people were lynched by villagers in the Palghar district of Maharashtra based on the suspicion that they were kidnappers. The suspicion was triggered by rumours that child-lifters were out on the prowl in the country.

The two seers -- Chikne Maharaj Kalpavrukshagiri (70) and Sushilgiri Maharaj (35) -- were headed to Gujarat to attend a funeral when the mob at Gadchinchale pulled them out of their car and attacked them. Their driver Nilesh Telgade (30) was also lynched on the suspicion of being child-lifters.

After the incident drew public ire, Maharashtra’s Crime Investigation Department (CID) had filed a chargesheet against 126 people in connection with the mob lynching case.

A total of three FIRs were registered in connection with the incident.

