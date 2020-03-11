App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2020 02:48 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Thailand cancels grant of visa on arrival for 18 countries, including India

Previously, nationals of 18 countries or territories could use their passports or travel documents to apply for Visa on Arrival (VoA) at Thai immigration checkpoints.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Thailand on Wednesday cancelled the grant of visa on arrival for 18 countries and visa exemption for three others to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the country's interior minister said.

The 18 places include Bulgaria, Bhutan, China (including Taiwan), Cyprus, Ethiopia, Fiji, Georgia, India, Kazakhstan, Malta, Mexico, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, and Vanuatu.

Visa exemption will be cancelled for South Korea, Italy and Hong Kong, the minister said.

First Published on Mar 11, 2020 02:40 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Thailand

