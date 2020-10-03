172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|textile-sector-key-in-realising-self-reliant-india-pm-narendra-modi-5919101.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2020 09:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Textile sector key in realising self-reliant India: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in the textile sector one can see the country's history, diversity and immense opportunity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 3 said the textile sector is key in realising a self-reliant India, and added that his government is particularly focussing on skills upgradation, financial assistance and integrating the sector with latest technology.

Addressing an international webinar on textile traditions organised by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), he said Indian textiles are highly valued globally and they have also got enriched with customs, crafts, products and techniques of other cultures, a statement said.

He said the textile sector has always brought opportunities and, domestically, it is among the highest job providers in India. Internationally, textiles helped to build trade and cultural relations with the world, he added.

He lauded the ICCR and the Uttar Pradesh Institute of Design for their efforts in bringing people from different countries to participate in the webinar on the theme "Weaving Relations: Textile Traditions".

He said in the textile sector one can see the country's history, diversity and immense opportunity.

Speaking of India's textile traditions, Modi said naturally-coloured cotton and silk have a long and glorious history, and the diversity in textiles shows the richness of the country's culture.

He said there will be something unique about the textile traditions in every community, every village and every state, and also highlighted the rich textile traditions of the nation's tribal communities, according to the statement.

He said in all of India's textile traditions there is colour, vibrancy and an eye for detail.

Noting that the programme is being organised in the context of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary celebrations, the prime minister said Gandhi saw a close link between the textile sector and social empowerment and converted the simple 'charkha' into a key symbol of India's independence movement.

World over the textile sector employs many women, he said, adding that a vibrant textile sector will add strength to efforts of women empowerment.
