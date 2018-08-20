App
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2018 12:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Textbook in West Bengal prints actor Farhan Akhtar’s picture to depict Olympian Milkha Singh

Farhan Akhtar who portrayed Milkha Singh in the athlete's biopic requested MP Derek O’Brien to take the necessary action to fix the grave error.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In a bizarre development, a school textbook in West Bengal carried a picture of Farhan Akhtar in a chapter discussing legendary Indian Olympian Milkha Singh.

Actor-producer Farhan Akhtar portrayed The Flying Sikh in the 2013 Bollywood biopic Bhaag Milkha Bhaag but how the grave error took place has left many in wonder.

The mistake was first spotted, as per News18, by a Twitter user Lyfe Ghosh who notified the actor. The user shared the image of the textbook and tweeted:

Akhtar retweeted and tagged MP Derek O’ Brien, saying, “To the Minister of School Education, West Bengal. There is a glaring error with the image used in one of the school textbooks to depict Milkha Singh-Ji.” O' Brien  immediately responded to the tweet, promising to resolve the issue.

Amid all this, Twitter users were seen to be both angry and amused by the blunder.

 
 
First Published on Aug 20, 2018 12:42 pm

tags #Farhan Akhtar #India #Trending News #west bengal

