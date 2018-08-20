Textbook in West Bengal prints actor Farhan Akhtar’s picture to depict Olympian Milkha Singh

Farhan Akhtar who portrayed Milkha Singh in the athlete's biopic requested MP Derek O’Brien to take the necessary action to fix the grave error.
In a bizarre development, a school textbook in West Bengal carried a picture of Farhan Akhtar in a chapter discussing legendary Indian Olympian Milkha Singh.
Actor-producer Farhan Akhtar portrayed The Flying Sikh in the 2013 Bollywood biopic Bhaag Milkha Bhaag but how the grave error took place has left many in wonder.The mistake was first spotted, as per News18, by a Twitter user Lyfe Ghosh who notified the actor. The user shared the image of the textbook and tweeted:
image of @FarOutAkhtar is portrayed as milkha singh in west bengal text book. not at all shocked. its became regular incident here @ShefVaidya @ShankhNaad pic.twitter.com/xWfIqtgTWf
— Lyfe Ghosh (@Lyfeghosh) August 18, 2018
Akhtar retweeted and tagged MP Derek O’ Brien, saying, “To the Minister of School Education, West Bengal. There is a glaring error with the image used in one of the school textbooks to depict Milkha Singh-Ji.” O' Brien immediately responded to the tweet, promising to resolve the issue.
To the Minister of School Education, West Bengal.
There is a glaring error with the image used in one of the school text books to depict Milkha Singh-ji. Could you please request the publisher to recall and replace this book?
Sincerely. @derekobrienmp https://t.co/RV2D3gV5bd— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 19, 2018
Amid all this, Twitter users were seen to be both angry and amused by the blunder.
Really @theskindoctor13 @Being_Humor @Atheist_Krishna @iAnkurSingh
Next Time Allaudin Khilji as Ranveer and Akbar as Hritik maybe
— Rudra (@NeerGopal) August 19, 2018
Horrendous mistake. I demand strong action against the person who was in-charge of the text book.
— Santanu Ghosh (@urs_shaan) August 19, 2018