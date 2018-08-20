Textbook in West Bengal prints actor Farhan Akhtar’s picture to depict Olympian Milkha Singh

In a bizarre development, a school textbook in West Bengal carried a picture of Farhan Akhtar in a chapter discussing legendary Indian Olympian Milkha Singh.

Actor-producer Farhan Akhtar portrayed The Flying Sikh in the 2013 Bollywood biopic Bhaag Milkha Bhaag but how the grave error took place has left many in wonder.



image of @FarOutAkhtar is portrayed as milkha singh in west bengal text book. not at all shocked. its became regular incident here @ShefVaidya @ShankhNaad pic.twitter.com/xWfIqtgTWf

To the Minister of School Education, West Bengal.

There is a glaring error with the image used in one of the school text books to depict Milkha Singh-ji. Could you please request the publisher to recall and replace this book?

Horrendous mistake. I demand strong action against the person who was in-charge of the text book.

