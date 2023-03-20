 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd bags order in Rwanda

Moneycontrol News
Mar 20, 2023 / 06:58 PM IST

The Rwanda-Energy Access and Quality Improvement Project issued the tender.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd has been provisionally recommended for the tender for the engineering design of LV underground cables and renovation of MV/LV cabins in Nyarugenge as part of the Rwanda Transmission System Reinforcement and Last Mile Connectivity (TSRLMC) project.

“We are happy to be a part of this project. We look forward to working with EDCL to ensure the successful implementation of the TSRLMC project,” Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd vice-chairman Indrajit Mookherjee said.

Texmaco's bid was for $7,870,981.09, excluding all taxes. This is a significant step towards providing reliable and affordable energy to the people of the east African country.