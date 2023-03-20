English
    India

    Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd bags order in Rwanda

    The Rwanda-Energy Access and Quality Improvement Project issued the tender.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 20, 2023 / 06:58 PM IST
    Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd has been provisionally recommended for the tender for the engineering design of LV underground cables and renovation of MV/LV cabins in Nyarugenge as part of the Rwanda Transmission System Reinforcement and Last Mile Connectivity (TSRLMC) project.

    The tender was issued by Rwanda-Energy Access and Quality Improvement Project.

    “We are happy to be a part of this project. We look forward to working with EDCL to ensure the successful implementation of the TSRLMC project,” Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd vice-chairman Indrajit Mookherjee said.

    Texmaco's bid was for $7,870,981.09, excluding all taxes. This is a significant step towards providing reliable and affordable energy to the people of the east African country.

    Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock closed at 43.05 on the National Stock Exchange,    down 2.16 percent from the previous day.

    Tags: #Indrajit Mookherjee #Nyarugenge #Rwanda #Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd #TSRLMC
    first published: Mar 20, 2023 06:58 pm