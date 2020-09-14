Tested positive for COVID-19 in Delhi, negative in Jaipur, which report is accurate, asks Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal

Lok Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) from Nagaur Hanuman Beniwal on September 14 said while one test conducted in Delhi showed that he had been infected with coronavirus, another done in Jaipur come out negative.

"I got myself tested in the Lok Sabha premises for COVID-19 which came out positive. After that I got my test done at SMS hospital in Jaipur, which showed the result as negative. I am sharing both these reports with you. Which report should be considered accurate?" Beniwal wrote on Twitter.

Beniwal had, earlier in July, said he had been infected with the virus. He had recovered soon thereafter.

The MP, who is the convenor of the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP), said that he had got himself tested on the Lok Sabha premises on September 11. Two days later, he said, he got a call from the secretariat saying that he had tested positive.

"After that I discussed with senior doctors and submitted a sample at Jaipur's SMS hospital, which has turned out to be negative. I am completely healthy! This is the third report that has turned out to be negative and I have, as per the medical protocol, spent the mandated duration of time in home quarantine after the first negative report," Beniwal wrote in Hindi.

As the first day of the Monsoon Session began on September 14, news reports suggest that as many as 17 MPs have tested positive for COVID-19.

These MPs, 12 of whom belong to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), had been tested on September 13-14 ahead of the session. Two MPs belonged to the YSR Congress Party and one each from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the RLP and the Shiv Sena.