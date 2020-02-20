App
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2020 02:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Terrorists not uneducated, kill due to difference in values: Rajnath Singh

Singh had, in 2015, made a similar statement when he had said that degrees are "meaningless" if youth take to terrorism

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on February 20 said terrorists are "not uneducated" but are "graduates and technical degree holders" who kill "due to differences in values".

Singh was speaking in Kurukshetra, Haryana, according to news agency ANI.

"Terrorists are not uneducated, they are graduates and technical degree holders. They too are young and have zeal to do something in life. But due to differences in values they kill people," Singh said.

According to reports, Singh was in Kurukshetra to attend a function at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), where he was invited as the chief guest.

Singh had, in 2015, made a similar statement when he had said that degrees are "meaningless" if youth take to terrorism.

"Today, there are two ideologies. On one hand, youths are bringing laurels to the country, while on the other, there are those possessing technical degrees, who are involved in terror activities," Singh, who was the Home Minister then, had said, adding that "a large number of population" is still illiterate in the country.

First Published on Feb 20, 2020 02:19 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

