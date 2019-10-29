App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2019 06:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Terrorists fire on bullet proof CRPF bunker in Pulawama

The paramilitary force officials said the militants fired multiple gun shots at a bunker of the 72nd battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force at about 3:30 pm in the Drapgam area of Rajpora in Pulwama

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image

Terrorists attacked a bullet-proof CRPF post in Pulwama near here on October 29 but there were no casualties, said officials.

The paramilitary force officials said the militants fired multiple gun shots at a bunker of the 72nd battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force at about 3:30 pm in the Drapgam area of Rajpora in Pulwama.

At least six to eight bullets were fired by unidentified terrorists at the CRPF post with the personnel deployed on law and order duty in the area, they said.

Close

The CRPF troop too opened fire in retaliation, they said, adding no casualties have been reported on the either side.

A search operation has been launched in the area after additional forces arrived, a senior official said.

Immediately after the attack, the local police, depending upon the initial reports however, had described the terror strike as one on an Army patrolling team.

First Published on Oct 29, 2019 06:25 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #JK

Loading...
