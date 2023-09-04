Terrorist killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi

English
    Additional Director General of Police, Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh said the encounter broke out during a search and cordon operation and two terrorists are believed to be trapped in the besieged Gali Sohab village in Tuli area.

    PTI
    September 04, 2023 / 07:18 PM IST
    A terrorist was killed and a policeman sustained injuries in an ongoing encounter in a remote area of Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on September 4 , a senior official said.

    Additional Director General of Police, Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh said the encounter broke out during a search and cordon operation and two terrorists are believed to be trapped in the besieged Gali Sohab village in Tuli area.

    The search operation was launched in the afternoon after police received specific information about the presence of two terrorists in the area, he said.

    The ADGP said one terrorist has been killed so far, while efforts are on to neutralise the other. A policeman was injured in the gunbattle and was hospitalised, the officer said. PTI TAS RHL

    PTI
