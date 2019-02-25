App
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2019 09:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Terrorism will not be tolerated: Amit Shah

While addressing the booth level workers of Rohtak, Hisar and Sirsa Lok Sabha constituencies here, Shah described the Pulwama incident as a cowardly act.

BJP chief Amit Shah on Monday said terrorism in the country will not be tolerated at any cost and only the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi can give a befitting reply to Pakistan.

Strongly condemning the February 14 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed, Shah said here that no one but only the Modi government can give a befitting reply to Pakistan.

He paid homage to the personnel who lost their lives in the attack and said such incidents have no place in the country.

"Terrorism in the country will not be tolerated at any cost," he said, adding that to protect the country is the first priority of the government.

He said the people can never forget martyrs who are sacrificing their lives for the country.

He appreciated the leadership of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, saying under the government led by him, the state has witnessed all-round development.

He praised the state's hard working farmers, its soldiers and players, saying entire country is proud of them.

Describing the workers as backbone of the party, Shah asked them to work harder to ensure that the BJP wins all 10 Lok Sabha seats from Haryana.

Hitting out at the previous Congress government over corruption issue, Shah said the Khattar government has provided clean, transparent and corruption-free government.
