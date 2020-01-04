App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 04, 2020 03:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Terrorism threatening peace across globe, world needs a Mahatma Gandhi: HRD Minister

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Saturday said at a time when terrorism is threatening peace across the globe, the world needs a Mahatma Gandhi.

Addressing a gathering at the launch of 'World Book Fair 2020' at Pragati Maidan here, he said, "Asia's largest book fair is celebrating Gandhi. At a time when incidents of terrorism are occurring across the globe...personal interests have threatened brotherhood and peace, we need Gandhi the most."

Under such circumstances, the world needs Mahatma Gandhi's principles of truth, love and nonviolence, the minister said.

People also need India's vedas, puranas and upanishads that are repositories of knowledge and science, he said.

He said people are "moving away from books today" which leads to deformation of ideas and this needs to stop.

As many as 600 publishers from 23 countries are participating in the book fair which will continue till January 12.

First Published on Jan 4, 2020 02:50 pm

