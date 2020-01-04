Terrorism threatening peace across globe, world needs a Mahatma Gandhi: HRD Minister

Addressing a gathering at the launch of 'World Book Fair 2020' at Pragati Maidan here, he said, "Asia's largest book fair is celebrating Gandhi. At a time when incidents of terrorism are occurring across the globe...personal interests have threatened brotherhood and peace, we need Gandhi the most."
Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Saturday said at a time when terrorism is threatening peace across the globe, the world needs a Mahatma Gandhi.
Addressing a gathering at the launch of 'World Book Fair 2020' at Pragati Maidan here, he said, "Asia's largest book fair is celebrating Gandhi. At a time when incidents of terrorism are occurring across the globe...personal interests have threatened brotherhood and peace, we need Gandhi the most."
Under such circumstances, the world needs Mahatma Gandhi's principles of truth, love and nonviolence, the minister said.
People also need India's vedas, puranas and upanishads that are repositories of knowledge and science, he said.
He said people are "moving away from books today" which leads to deformation of ideas and this needs to stop.As many as 600 publishers from 23 countries are participating in the book fair which will continue till January 12.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.