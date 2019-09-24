App
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2019 09:12 AM IST | Source: PTI

Terrorism sustained through financial, political, moral support from some states: India

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan raised India's concerns over the growing scourge of terrorism during the informal meeting of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures (CICA) Ministers for Foreign Affairs on the sidelines of the 74th UN General Assembly session.

Terrorism has been sustained through financial, political and moral support from some states, India told a meeting of the inter-governmental forum Monday, in a veiled reference to Pakistan.

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan raised India's concerns over the growing scourge of terrorism during the informal meeting of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures (CICA) Ministers for Foreign Affairs on the sidelines of the 74th UN General Assembly session.

"Terrorism is a scourge that afflicts member countries of the CICA and others. It has been sustained through financial, political and moral support of some States," he said, without naming any country.

Noting that organisations such as Financial Action Task Force (FATF) are engaged in maintaining integrity of the international financial system in Asia for combating terror financing, Muraleedharan said members of the CICA must continue to support the FATF in its endeavours.

"We also seek your support on an early conclusion of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism, as proposed by India," he added.

Muraleedharan further said that India supports inclusive and consensus-based multilateral cooperation.

"India's policies of Think West, Act East, Security and Growth for All, and its vision of Indo-Pacific are a reflection of our commitment to partner with countries of Asia in our collective endeavour to make the 21st century a century of Asia.”

Underscoring the value India attaches to its membership of the CICA, he said New Delhi wishes to see the grouping evolve as a vital forum for shaping a secure and developed Asia.

First Published on Sep 24, 2019 08:34 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

