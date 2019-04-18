Terrorism, Naxalism grew under Modi govt: Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on April 18 hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre, alleging that terrorism and Naxalism have grown during its tenure. He also blamed the Modi government for the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Naxals killed one MLA (in Chhattisgarh). Naxalism, terrorism are growing but you are not ready to give an answer," said Pilot, also the Rajasthan Congress president, at a rally in Churu.

On the BJP's defeat in the last year's assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, the deputy chief minister said it is a reflection of voters' mood and their inclination towards the Congress.

Taking a jibe at the BJP's 'Congress-mukt Bharat' slogan, Pilot said, "They used to say that they will make India free from Congress, but we sent them out of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh."

Asserting that the Congress is gaining momentum across the country, he exuded confidence that the party will win all the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan.

Polling for the Lok Sabha elections will be held in two phases in Rajasthan -- on April 29 and May 6. Results will be announced on May 23.